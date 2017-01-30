Car fire leads to partial closure of M1 in South Yorkshire

The M1 in South Yorkshire was partially closed while firefighters dealt with a car blaze.

A car caught fire on the northbound stretch between junction 33 at Catcliffe and 34 at Meadowhall.

Firefighters are dealing with a car blaze

The M1 has since re-opened.

