Car destroyed in drink driving crash near Doncaster

A car was destroyed in a crash caused by a drink driver on the A1 in Doncaster.
Police officers alerted to the smash said the motorist involved, who was nearly twice the legal drink drive limit, escaped with minor injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of this car thankfully received only minor injuries following the collision on the A1 near Doncaster.
"The driver provided a roadside breath test which was nearly twice the legal limit.
"Luckily the driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved."
