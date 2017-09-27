Car destroyed in drink driving crash near Doncaster

A car was destroyed in a crash caused by a drink driver on the A1 in Doncaster.

Police officers alerted to the smash said the motorist involved, who was nearly twice the legal drink drive limit, escaped with minor injuries.

A driver was arrested after a crash on the A1 near Doncaster last night

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of this car thankfully received only minor injuries following the collision on the A1 near Doncaster.

"The driver provided a roadside breath test which was nearly twice the legal limit.

"Luckily the driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved."