Car and van torched in arson attack in Sheffield street

A car and a van were torched in an arson attack in a Sheffield street.

The Subaru Impreza and Vauxhall van were found burning in City Road, Norfolk Park, at 2.40pm on Sunday.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze.

They night they also dealt with a Volkswagen Golf set alight on the Manor estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster and a car torched in High Nook Road, Dinnington, Rotherham.

Over the weekend crews also dealt with piles of rubbish set alight in Hastings Street, Goldthorpe, Barmsley and Cherry Garth, Bentley, Doncaster.

They were also alerted to a fire in a field off Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, on Sunday and a skip fire yesterday morning.

Investigations into the incidents are underway.

It is not yet know what started a fire involving old furniture and rubbish in Goosebutt Court, Parkgate, Rotherham,

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.