Search

Car and lorry involved in crash on South Yorkshire motorway

Emergency service dealt with a crash on the M18 earlier

Emergency service dealt with a crash on the M18 earlier

0
Have your say

A car and lorry were involved in a crash on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

They collided on the southbound stretch of the M18 between Edlington and Loversall.

There were delays at the time, but the incident has now been dealt with.

Back to the top of the page