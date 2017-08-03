Canvas friendship print to raise money for Sheffield's Mad Man With the Pram as support continues

Have your say

Football clubs and supporters have come together as the support for Sheffield's Mad Man With a Pram, John Burkhill, continues.

Former Glasgow man, and mad Rangers and Sheffield United fan, George Jamieson, is the latest to jump on board with support for Mr Burkhill, who was harassed outside Hillsborough last week during a pre-season friendly between Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Isabelle Jamieson and father George are season ticket holders at Sheffield United

He organised a print to be made and raffled or auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support, which Mr Burkhill tirelessly raises money for.

The canvas print features the Wednesday and Rangers badges, hand in hand in solidarity over the Union flag.

"It looks class on the canvas," Mr Jamieson said.

Along with the print, Mr Jamieson is donating two tickets - one adult and one child - to a Sheffield United fixture this season to be raffled.

The Worksop resident, 45, is a season ticket holder with the Blades.

He is also a founding member of Club 1872, the Rangers supporter club who started the crowd funding page to donate to Mr Burkhill's cause after the incident.

Mr Jamieson said the people involved in the incident weren't 'real' Rangers fans.

He said they would be named and shamed by those around them.

"They are a couple of little yobbies," he said.

"Every club has them.

"We bring 15,000 to the city, and I don't think I heard of any arrests."

Sheffield resident Mark Walton has donated £1,000 to the cause, after hearing about Mr Burkhill's ordeal at Hillsborough.

"The bloke does a lot for charity and cancer research," he said.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do.

"He's a damn good, decent bloke."

Mr Walton's step mother Rosemary and step father Derek have pulled through after cancer fights.

Rosemary, 71, had breast cancer, and Derek, 92, had throat and mouth cancer.

He described the fans who originally gave Mr Burkhill grief as 'mindless idiots'.