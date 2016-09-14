Cannabis stash found in car in Sheffield

A cannabis stash worth £7,000 was found by police officers in a car in Sheffield.

Officers pulled over a car on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, last night and found a bag containing around £7,000 worth of the drug.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South West Local Policing Team, said: "Excellent proactive work from Woodseats officers, taking an estimated £7,000 worth of cannabis off the streets."

