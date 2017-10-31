Cannabis seized in police drug raid in Sheffield

Cannabis was seized by police officers during a raid of a house in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said cannabis plants were found growing in a property in Gleadless yesterday.

Cannabis plants seized by police officers

A man was arrested at the house.

A police spokeswoman said: "Yesterday, officers attended an address in Gleadless and executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"The occupant was very surprised to see officers and even more surprised when we discovered a large quantity of cannabis upstairs.

"The occupant was arrested and officers began the task of seizing the cannabis along with various equipment used to grow it.

"For anyone who thinks that they can get away with this, we will find you and deal with you accordingly."