Canine companions take charge of city businesses

Owlerton Greyhound Stadium is urging businesses across Sheffield to open their doors to their favourite four-legged friends as part of a nationwide initiative.

Owlerton Stadium, based in Hillsborough, is supporting Bring Your Dog to Work Day on Friday 23 June and is urging firms across the region to follow suit in what will be the fourth national day of its kind.

The initiative, co-founded by HOWND®, aims to raise money for charities which are “dedicated to making a difference” to the welfare of dogs.

Dave Perry, general manager at Owlerton Stadium, said: “We love the idea of bringing your canine companion to work not just for a day but regularly – the benefits are there for everyone to see.

“Pets, and more specifically in this case, dogs, can help with a great many things – for example they reduce stress levels in the workplace and can boost happiness, job satisfaction and the general morale of all members of staff, so I’d urge other businesses to get involved.”

Owlerton Stadium is Yorkshire’s top racing venue, and has supported the Sheffield Retired Greyhound Trust (RGT) since 1994. The Trust is one of the largest regional home-finding operations in the UK.