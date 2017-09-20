Candidates for Sheffield by-election confirmed

Five people will contest a by-election for a vacant Sheffield Council seat.
Voters in the Beighton ward will choose a replacement for Helen Mirfin-Boukouris on Thursday, October 12.
The Labour member stepped down to focus on her PhD.
The following candidates hope to fill her seat:
Shane Harper - Ukip, Aldfield Way, Sheffield
Bob McCann - Liberal Democrat, Wadsworth Avenue, Sheffield
Anthony Naylor - Green Party, Charnock View Road, Sheffield
Laurence Smith - Conservative, Commonside, Sheffield
Sophie Wilson - Labour, Tithe Barn Lane, Sheffield
