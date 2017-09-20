Search

Candidates for Sheffield by-election confirmed

Beighton.
Five people will contest a by-election for a vacant Sheffield Council seat.

Voters in the Beighton ward will choose a replacement for Helen Mirfin-Boukouris on Thursday, October 12.

The Labour member stepped down to focus on her PhD.

The following candidates hope to fill her seat:

Shane Harper - Ukip, Aldfield Way, Sheffield

Bob McCann - Liberal Democrat, Wadsworth Avenue, Sheffield

Anthony Naylor - Green Party, Charnock View Road, Sheffield

Laurence Smith - Conservative, Commonside, Sheffield

Sophie Wilson - Labour, Tithe Barn Lane, Sheffield