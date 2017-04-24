Candidates for Sheffield by-election confirmed

Seven candidates will fight for a seat on Sheffield Council in a by-election next week.

Voters in the Southey ward will go to the polls on May 4 to choose a replacement for Labour's Leigh Bramall, who stepped down in March.

The former deputy leader has taken a job at communications agency Counter Context.

The seven candidates for his old seat are:

Philip Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Chaplin (Labour)

Philip Hards (Green Party)

Carol Keen (Women's Equality Party)

Dave Ogle (Ukip)

Jason Southcott (Conservatives)

Jim Warrender (The Yorkshire Party)

People will be able to vote from 7am on May 4, providing they were registered by April 13. Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk for a list of polling stations.