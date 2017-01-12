Candidates confirmed in South Yorkshire by-election

The candidates for two South Yorkshire by-elections have been confirmed.

New councillors are needed in both the Dinnington and Brinsworth and Catcliffe wards of Rotherham Council.

In Dinnington eight candidates will stand to replace Ukip's Ian Finnie, who resigned due to a change in circumstances.

They are David Foulstone (Green), Jean Hart (independent), Lee Hunter (Ukip), Christopher Middleton (Con), Scott Steven (independent), Dave Smith (independent), Stephen Thornley (Lib Dem), and John Vjestica (Lab).

There are five people contesting the Brinsworth and Catcliffe ward, where Labour's Andrew Roddison resigned after his conviction for sexual assault.

They are Shabana Ahmed (Lab), Adam Carter (Lib Dem), John Oliver (Con), Steve Webster (Ukip) and Bex Whyman (Green).

Voters will go to the polls on February 2.

Today’s top stories:

Concern grows for Sheffield boy missing for six days

Sheffield schoolboy battling for recovery after drink driver leaves him with broken arms, leg, ribs and pelvis

VIDEO: Sheffield's Grosvenor House Hotel is demolished

Sheffield boy, 12, seriously injured in crash with taxi

Council aims to build more social housing in Sheffield

Future of education in Sheffield revealed as council submits new school plans

New bin collections proposals revealed as Sheffield Council plans to ditch Veolia

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE