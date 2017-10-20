Can you remember Doncaster's Attic Northern Soul club?

Did you dance the night away to Northern Soul at Doncaster's long lost Attic Club?

If so, a magazine writer and former DJ wants to hear from you!

Doncaster-born John Smith is researching the history of the club, which was situated at the top of the old Co-op department store building in St Sepulchre Gate.

He said: "The Attic was Doncaster's first dedicated soul club.

"I'm attempting to write a magazine article on the club and the live acts who played there and the top records that were played there.

"It was the Attic crowd that helped kick start the whole Northern Soul scene in Yorkshire."

The club was created in the late 60s, the new name for the Co-op Ballroom, where The Beatles performed earlier in the decade.

In later years, it became a nightclub and was known as Romeo and Juliets, Seventh Heaven and Karisma before its closure.

The building, which houses the Peacock store, is currently being converted to accommodation on its upper levels.

Added Mr Smith: "I lived in the town until 1976. Growing up there was a great experience, especially when my teenage years kicked in.

"The disco in the Excel Bowl, the Top Rank Suite, trips to Peter Stringfellow's King Mojo club in Sheffield, going down to London to see top live soul acts at places like Brian Epstein's Saville Theatre and much more.

"I actually DJ'ed at The Attic one night when J J Jackson was the live attraction."

Numerous top live acts such as Junior Walker and Billy Stewart appeared at the venue.

"But the history of the Attic seems to have drifted away with the mists of time," he added.

The club helped spark the Northern Soul music scene of the 70s, with venues such as the Twisted Wheel in Manchester, the Highland Rooms at Blackpool Mecca, the Golden Torch at Stoke-on-Trent and of course, the legendary Wigan Casino the clubs at the forefront of the scene.

Anyone who can help Mr Smith with memories of The Attic can contact him via email at jsoulsmith@aol.com