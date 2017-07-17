Can you offer a home to one of our perfect pets?

There’s no place like home. That’s what the animal carers at RSPCA Sheffield say when asked why people should adopt their furry residents.

“We make them as comfortable as we can here, but being in kennels for ages is still not the same as a belonging to a home and a family,” said Tammy Wilson, animal care manager at the centre which is located on Stadium Way.

Sheffield RSPCA Centre veteran dogs and cats for feature

The dogs, cats and other animals in the centre depend on the kindness of strangers who will come along and offer them a place to live and be loved.

“Nearly every animal that we have has been brought in to us by RSPCA inspectors because they’ve come from lives of cruelty, neglect, unhappiness, misery and pain. They are going to need a bit more attention and care, but they deserve it. They’re lovely animals,” Miss Wilson said.

The Star visited RSPCA Sheffield to meet their six longest-staying residents who, more than anything, just want to find a home.

FIGS

Sheffield RSPCA Centre veteran dogs and cats for feature

Figs, an eight-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was brought to the centre nearly two years ago as part of a cruelty investigation after he was found to be employed in wildlife crime and badger-baiting.

As a result, he arrived with wounds to his face and was suffering from crippling anxiety and nervousness. Due to the nature of the RSPCA’s investigation, he wasn’t able to be put up for adoption until March of this year.

However, after plenty of tender loving care, his face quickly healed and he received medication to help him overcome his anxieties and settle into his new surroundings. With dogs like Figs, we just have to do what we can to keep them happy and comfortable.

“A lot of them have a lot of baggage,” Miss Wilson said. “Because of his background, he’s not bothered about normal things dogs like such as toys. But when he bonds with a person he really bonds with them.

Sheffield RSPCA Centre veteran dogs and cats for feature

“He’s a lively and lovely natured little boy. We’re just trying to get someone to take a chance on him and give him that extra support.”

According to Miss Wilson, it is his difficult background that makes Figs seem unappealing to many prospective owners. But since coming to the centre and discovering his love for frolicking in the sand pit, Figs has proven that a good, stable home is all he needs.

“To be looking for that home that most dogs have had for years at the age of eight is a bit sad,” Ms. Wilson said. “We’d love someone to give him a chance, just so he’d be able to settle once and for all and properly relax in his environment.

“Once he bonds with an owner, he’s going to be the most amazing little pet.”

Sheffield RSPCA Centre veteran dogs and cats for feature

DRAX

Named after Drax the Destroyer from Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax is the centre’s longest-stay cat, who has been a resident there for around ten months.

The three-year-old tabby cat came to the centre in a state of bad health, suffering from the flu and sore eyes. He was also diagnosed with stomatitis, which is inflammation of the mouth.

Due to his illness, Drax took a while to settle down and was irritable for some time. However, after being nursed back to health and prescribed antibiotics for his mouth, he became so much more confident and happy.

“Drax is quirky but he’s lovely,” Miss Wilson said.

“He still likes things on his own terms but he is so affectionate to those around him. He loves sweets too. If you’re not watching him he will climb into the cat cupboard and help himself to whatever he can find.”

Sheffield RSPCA Centre veteran dogs and cats for feature

Drax is looking for a home where he can be centre of attention with only older teenagers (if any children) and no dogs.

RANDY

Randy is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed who has been at the centre since he was a puppy. He was previously adopted by an older lady but his lively, mischievous personality proved too much and he was brought into the centre.

At only one-year-old, Randy loves play time and would play all day every day if he could.

“He’s just a big baby but he has an absolutely beautiful temperament,” Miss Wilson said.

“When he gets over-excited he’s like a teenager but you can calm him down when he gets over the top.

“He’s automatically on a bad footing because Staffies get such a bad press, but he really is the such a sweet dog. He’s delightful.”

Randy is looking for an experienced owner who can teach him some better manners, but play with him and cuddle him too.

DAYTONA & OASIS

Daytona and Oasis are brothers who were brought into the centre in December of last year. Daytona is three years old and Oasis is two.

The pair of cats were rescued by investigators from a multi-animal home and as a result were very nervous and scared.

“They both took part in rehabilitation sessions which built up their confidence and trust and allowed the carers to stroke them,” Miss Wilson said. “It mainly involved flicking tuna at them from a distance and then getting closer and closer. They love tuna. They’re both huge foodies.”

The lively brothers can be adopted together or separately, but are looking for experienced owners who can give them the time and attention they need.

BELLA

Bella is a Lurcher crossbreed who was transferred to RSPCA Sheffield from the Derby branch in February, after several months in their care. The three-year-old is shy but clever. She especially enjoys scent work, which involves her having to sniff out hidden treats while out for walks or playtime.

Bella is easily spooked and so is looking for an experienced owner with no other pets who can help her feel at ease.

“She loves being around people.

“She really is a very affectionate dog but is just a little timid and shy at first,” Miss Wilson said.

“It’s just finding her someone who will put the work in and help build her confidence.”

n If you are interested in rehoming one of the animals, visit RSPCA Sheffield Branch to find their profile, or contact the centre on 0114 289 8050.