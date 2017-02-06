Can you host a Care for a Cuppa event for hospice?

Ashgate Hospicecare recently launched a new ‘Care for a Cuppa’ event in its Day Hospice, to raise funds.

The hospice is now asking residents to host their own events, in support of the hospice.

Christine Selden, community fundraising manager, said:T “his is the first time we have run this appeal and we hope people will get behind it and hold their own ‘Care for a Cuppa’ event.

“There are so many easy ways to fundraise; organise a coffee morning with cakes or, afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones and invite family, friends or members of the local community to attend. The events can be held anywhere - in someones home or at a school, workplace or community centre. Every pound raised will help us provide vital hospice services.”