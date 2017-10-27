Can you help name these 10 new adorable puppies for South Yorkshire Police?

Have you got the best names for puppies under your hat? If so, South Yorkshire Police want to hear from you.

The police force has taken to Facebook introduce their ten new adorable T-litter pups.

South Yorkshire Police said the beautiful basket of puppies were born in late September to mum Luna.

However, they are still in need of a name.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Sticking to tradition, the names will need to begin with a T, there are two boys and eight girls.

"If you have any ideas please comment below with your suggestions, we will announce the chosen names in our next pup-date."

So, if you want to name any of these ten adorable puppies, then follow the link here to post your suggestion.