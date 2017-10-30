Can you help find a home for these 'unlucky' black cats in Sheffield this Halloween?

They are often seen as a symbol of bad luck, but a Sheffield animal charity is hoping two furry felines strike it lucky this Halloween.

For Sheffield Cats Shelter is hoping to rehome George and Liquorice - and is hoping Halloween will help put them in the spotlight.

Shelter spokesman Christine Goddard said: "As we near Halloween, black cats become a prominent feature in popular culture. There is something about black cats that make people either love them or be suspicious of them”.

And indeed, black cats have had some bad press over the years.

From the middle-ages they have been associated with the sinister and labelled as shape-shifting witches, witches’ familiars, or demons.

When the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock in the USA with their devout religious beliefs, they punished and even killed people who owned a black cat, believing the cat was a reincarnation of Satan.

And even today, many people still think that if a black cat crosses their path, this will bring doom and gloom.

Added Christine: "Today, we like to think that genuine cat lovers will love black cats in the same way as any other.

"Through no fault of their own, they are often overlooked, and many people are drawn towards cats with multi coloured fur. Even black kittens are often left until last for adoption.

"Some black cats spend many months, or even years in rescue, waiting for someone to recognise their personality. But their sleek glossy dark coats compliment their bright shining eyes, and they are stunning, regal looking animals. And their need for love and care, in a home of their own, is the same as any other cat."

George is a four-month old kitten who was found looking rather sorry for himself and with a wound on his back. He is now fully recovered and is full of beans, a looking for a new home.

And Liquorice was also found living on the streets and injured with a huge wound on her hind, and after recovering is also looking for her forever home.

If you could give a home to either of the cats, please contact the Shelter or visit their website at www.thesheffieldcatsshelter.org.uk or call 07763 161119