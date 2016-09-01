Can you find the Green Men?

Visitors to Ulley Country Park are being challenged to take part in a new sculpture activity trail - finding ‘Green Men.’

The Illey Green Man Challenge is a brand new sculpture trail for all ages, starting at Ulley Visitor Centre and running left around the water’s edge across the slipway, ending at the stone bridge.

Rotherham-based artist, Paul Casson-Yardley, who created the sculptures, said: “Ulley Country Park is full of natural beauty, with the lake, birds and wildlife, and it’s very popular with families, dog-walkers and people of all ages.

“I thought it would be the perfect spot for my green man sculptures, and I hope that this trail will appeal to a wide range of people.”

Green Man sculptures - representations of a face surrounded by or made from leaves or other foliage - were commonly used as a decorative architectural ornament in the past and often featured in ancient buildings such as old churches.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood working and cultural services, Coun Taiba Yasseen, said: “Ulley Country Park is a beautiful spot to visit and rightly popular with many Rotherham people.

“Paul’s fantastic new sculptures will give visitors an extra challenge when they are enjoying a stroll around the lake – can you spot them all?”

Ulley Green Man Challenge sheets are available from Holiday Inn Rotherham reception, at J33 of the M1, priced £1, with a chance to feature in the Green Man Gallery at Thrybergh Country Park.

For further information, visit www.capoferro.co.uk, search ‘Ulley Green Man Challenge’ on Facebook, or follow @ulleygreenman on Twitter.