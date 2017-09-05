Campaigner calls for leader's freedom of Sheffield to be revoked after violence in Myanmar

Sheffield Council has been urged to withdraw the freedom of the city from the leader of a country where an ethnic group is being persecuted and killed.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor of Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, was honoured by the authority in 2006.

Sheffield Council awards the freedom of the city to Aung San Suu Kyi (not pictured) in 2006.

The former activist fought for human rights and democracy in a country that was under military rule for years, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

But she now leads a country where the military have been targeting a Muslim group known as the Rohingya for years. Violence has increased in recent weeks, with reports of people being burned and beheaded by soldiers in response to an attack by militants.

About 60,000 Rohingya are thought to have fled over the border to Bangladesh in the past week, and Suu Kyi has come under international pressure to condemn the violence.

Sheffield community campaigner Shahid Ali, from Nether Edge, believes the leader's lack of action is cause for her freedom of the city to be revoked.

He has set up a petition calling for that to happen, asking the city council to write to the Foreign Office and Myanmar ambassador to the UK to encourage them to fight for the rights of the Rohingya. So far 340 people have signed.

Mr Ali, 38, said: "There was a time that the citizens of Sheffield fought hard for Aung San Suu Kyi in standing up for democracy and promoting human rights in Myanmar, but now she has become complicit in possible crimes against humanity.

"This is a real opportunity for the city of Sheffield to take the lead against such actions and withdraw the freedom of the city that was once bestowed upon Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The freedom of the city is the highest honour that the city of Sheffield can bestow. It is symbolic of the esteem that the city holds that person in."

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson this week called for the violence to end. He said the treatment of the Rohingya was 'besmirching the reputation of Burma' and appealed to Aung San Suu Kyi to act.

About 10 years ago Sheffield helped resettle members of the Buddhist Karen community who had fled persecution from the military government Suu Kyi was trying to oust.

