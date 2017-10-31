Campaigner broke Sheffield tree injunction three times, judge rules

A Sheffield tree campaigner breached an injunction stopping unlawful protest against felling three times - and could be sent to prison as a result.

Calvin Payne will be sentenced for three counts of contempt of court this Friday.

Mr Justice Stephen Males passed his full ruling on the case today, after deciding on Friday last week that Mr Payne had broken the injunction brought by Sheffield Council in July with a Facebook post encouraging people to protest inside safety barriers put up around trees.

The judge found Mr Payne to have broken the order twice more by entering the safety zones created by the barriers - both in Kenwood Road on September 28 and 29.

There was some debate in court about whether a safety zone was covered by the injunction if it also included a feature such as a garden wall. But Mr Justice Males ruled that in both Kenwood Road cases the rules applied.

Mr Payne did not call evidence to dispute the two breaches.

Coun Alison Teal

The judge also referred to other social media posts by Mr Payne which, while not putting him in contempt of court, did show his 'attitude'.

On October 10, Mr Payne wrote under a photo of barriers around a tree in Meersbrook Road: "All trees still there. It has taken methods that may be illegal, but there are bigger principles than upholding the law in play now."

He later responded to a comment expressing hope that no-one would be arrested by writing: "That's a risk we'll have to take.

"I no longer care. I'd rather do what's right than be what the powers that be see as well-behaved and respectable."

Trees in Kenwood Road.

In his judgement, Mr Justice Males said: "This appears to represent a change of position from the evidence which he gave at the trial in July, which emphasised his good character, his belief that his actions had been lawful at all times and that he was not committing any civil or criminal wrongdoing, and that he had and continued to abide by the law."

A further allegation against Mr Payne was not upheld. The judge found that although he entered a safety zone in Dunkeld Road on September 25 - and admitted breaking the injunction with posts on both Facebook and Twitter - the zone itself did not meet the standard required by the order, as one side comprised a garden hedge - 'fortuitously so far as Calvin Payne is concerned'.

Mr Payne could face up to two years in prison or a fine.

Speaking outside Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, he said he had no regrets about making the Facebook post for which he was found to be in contempt.

"It reflects my genuine feelings," he said. "I’ve had a consistent position throughout two and a half years.

“It didn’t change when I was arrested, it didn’t change when my case collapsed, it didn’t change when I went to the High Court, it hasn’t changed today.

"The law must decide what the law is. I believe we’re in a pretty sorry state of affairs when preventing ecological destruction on our streets is against the law, but the destruction itself is fully within.”

The judge also saw fit to define a safety zone as an area 'enclosed by barriers which have been erected on the public highway'.

Green Party councillor Alison Teal was cleared of one count of breaking the injunction by entering safety zones. The judge agreed with coun Teal that she had left the zone once it had been completed.

The council dropped a further allegation against coun Teal.

Outside court on Friday she said: “Most campaigners know that I’ve worked very carefully not to break the injunction so to be charged with it was very distressing. It’s absolutely incredible that they would attempt to do this and I do feel that it was a politically motivated decision to attempt to pursue me.

"There are 56 Labour members in Sheffield City Council, not one of them spoke out – I’m very disappointed in them.”

A third campaigner, Siobhan O'Malley, will appear before the court on Friday.