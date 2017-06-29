Call goes out to help Millhouses Works Cricket Club pay for equipment damaged by vandals

A cricket club has put the call out to the Sheffield community to help them stump up the cash pay for equipment which was damaged by vandals.

Millhouses Works Cricket Club needs to raise £7,000 to replace the pitch covers which were set alight on June 18.

They need three to cover the eight pitches on the square at the club's ground on Abbeydale Road South.

The dome covers the club has its eye on purchasing will ensure vandals can't wreck them.

Club secretary Andy Belfield said it was the second time in 12 months that vandals have targeted Millhouses.

Last year, they damaged the covers by jumping on them.

In August 2006, arsonists set fire to the pavilion.

Mr Belfield, who lives on Banner Cross Road, Ecclesall, was fed up with the criminals targeting his club.

"It leaves a nasty taste in your mouth that someone would do that," he said.

The club was established in 1860, and has players from five years old to their late 50s and early 60s.

Cricket, Mr Belfield said, was an important part of the community.

"It's one of the only sports where juniors and seniors play side by side, and that's important for their development," he said.

People of all religions, or none at all, turn out each week to play.

The club has used tarpaulins, held down by tyres, to cover the pitches while members raise money to replace the proper ones.

The club has set up a fundraising page to help the cause.

You can donate to it here

