Call for national dog DNA database to tackle Sheffield fouling problem

A Sheffield man has called on the Government to tackle dog fouling through DNA testing.

Nigel Barnes is fed up of seeing dog mess on the streets around his home in Crookes.

He wants to see DNA testing brought in so councils can match the mess with the dog that produced it - and therefore fine the owner.

The scheme - known as PooPrints - was tested in three parks by Barking and Dagenham Council last year. The authority reported a 50 per cent drop in fouling during the trial.

Upcycler Mr Barnes, 44, said dog owners who failed to clean up after their pets were ''just lazy or a bit backwards'.

He said Crookes probably did not have the worst of the problem - but it still needed tackling as it was 'everywhere'.

Mr Barnes has set up a petition calling on the Government to make dog DNA testing compulsory in order to compile a national database.

"I don't have a dog myself," he said. "But that's not the issues. I don't mind dogs.

"There are a lot of dog owners that do pick up. A lot of these have signed the petition already because they haven't got anything to worry about.

"But it's the few that don't that give others a bad name."

Mr Barnes hopes to see the scheme trialled in Barking and Dagenham rolled out across the UK.

He has spoken to Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara about the problem, but decided to take his case to the Goverment directly.

"He said he would take it up. But I have heard that so many times that I just take it with a pinch of salt," siad Mr Barnes.

"There are other things that do work. But at the end of the day if you stop pussyfooting around decide to fine people - because it's an offence to do it - it will work.

"Last year they handed out something like a dozen fines. That just tells you that we are just not addressing the problem.

"It's in the parks, it's on the paths."

To sign the petition visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200095