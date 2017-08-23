CADS group giving Sheffield creative types the space to shine

Have your say

From an old Sheffield factory, a charity which is bringing the creative arts to the forefront in the Steel City is going from strength to strength.

The head office for CADS - Creative Arts Development Space - Sheffield was once Nickel Blanks, a firm which provided more than half of the industry's knives, forks and spoons in the first stage of the production process.

Kiran Antcliffe joined CADS after veering away from a teaching career

These days, the Smithfield premises, a rabbit warren of walkways and offices, has a vastly different purpose.

It's from here that CADS looks after a host of clients who rent out spaces across the city.

There are musicians practising and recording albums.

Aspiring fashion designers are also plying their trades, making everything from cosplay outfits to clothes for festivals.

The organisation has just taken on the Abbeydale Picture House

Elsewhere, film and photographic shoots are taking place.

Operations manager Kiran Antcliffe said that, if it was creative, the CADS charity would be involved.

"We've got our fingers in quite a lot of different pies around the city," he said.

"We always want a big mixture of people, really.

"We don't pigeon hole ourselves in one thing."

CADS rents the spaces, and clients join on mostly long-term leases, but Kiran said the organisation was moving towards longer-term deals.

Their latest acquisitions include the Eagle Works building on Stevenson Road, which they took on in December last year on a 15-year lease.

The 1,500 square foot office block was used by Castmaster Roll Company, formerly the Davy Roll Company.

CADS will turn it into more than 30 studio spaces.

They have the Foodhall building on the corner of Eyre and Matilda streets in the city centre, and the AVEC building, also in the heart of Sheffield.

They turned the Grade II listed Abbeydale Picture House into a beer festival venue in April.

There were films, talks, music and beer during the event at the iconic cinema.

Oddly, the building boom in Sheffield has hampered CADS.

The charity reaped the benefits of the recession when it started, with plenty of buildings available for good prices.

"When we started, there were a lot of empty buildings that were earmarked for development," Kiran said.

"But it was taking ages because we were in the middle of the recession.

"Whereas now, in the city centre, it's very much really short-term lets or not at all."

They almost had to find a new base of operations themselves last month, but were told at the 11th hour they could extend the lease.

Dance and electronic artists Deadbeat (UK) Dr Cryptic are among the artists working out of the building.

Some days at work can be pretty noisy.

"We separate the building off, so the noisy people tend to be next to other noisy people," Kiran said.

"Our office is a bit loud, but we're used to it."

Most of the bands play out of office hours.

"They are really loud," Kiran said.

At one time, there were more than 200 studio spaces rented out by CADS across the city.

It isn't that many these days.

"It's more around the 140 mark now," Kiran said.

"But we're always looking to take more stuff on."

Art wasn’t one of Kiran’s strong subjects at school - he considers himself ‘completely unartistic' - but he loves hearing and seeing the output of the clients.

“It’s great,” he said.

“It’s been a bit interesting to come see people who are actually talented, and how they work.

“It’s a whole different world, the world of artists and freelancers, and creatives.

“It shows that there is another way to go.”

What Kiran calls the 'garage and bassline' scene is big in Sheffield at the moment.

"There are people getting booked all around Europe, and the world," he said.

"It's getting there. It's very much an underground scene."

Venues like the Night Kitchen, Yellow Arch Studios and Hope Works are highlighting Sheffield talent.

"I think it's all quite exciting," Kiran said.

It's hard to tap into if you're from outside Sheffield, but if you're a local, he said it was a different story.

"I think if you're in amongst it, it does feel like it's a really vibrant scene scene going," he said.