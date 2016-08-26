Byelection to pick new Sheffield councillor

Voters in Sheffield’s Mosborough ward will go to the polls to choose a new councillor following the death of Isobel Bowler.

The by-election is happening on Thursday, September 8.

The five candidates are Julie Grocutt, Labour; Joanne Parkin, UKIP; Gail Smith, Liberal Democrats; Andrew Taylor, Conservatives and Julie White, Green Party.

Coun Bowler, who was also the council’s cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, died from cancer aged 52 at the end of June.

She had represented Mosborough as a Labour councillor since 2010.

At the funeral earlier this summer at Sheffield Cathedral it was announced that a new £6m football hub being built on the old Westfield School site in Mosborough will be named the Isobel Bowler Sports Park in tribute to the councillor, who lived in Ranmoor.