Busy Sheffield roundabout to close for three nights next week

A busy roundabout in Sheffield is set to close for three nights next week.

Streets Ahead said that Handsworth Road roundabout will be closed under Sheffield Parkway from Monday, November 6.

Diversions will be place for motorists with the road closed between 7pm-7am.

The roundabout will be closed for road resurfacing with work also ongoing at Coisley Hill and Sheffield road this week.

Both roads will be closed from 7am-7pm until Friday as pavement resurfacing commences.

There will be no parking on the roads and traffic diversions will be in place.