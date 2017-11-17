Buses in Sheffield diverted from normal routes due to vandalism

Buses in Sheffield are being diverted away from their usual routes due to acts of vandalism.

First South Yorkshire said the 1A service has been diverted away from Hucklow Road in Firth Park and will travel down Firth Park Road instead.

The bus company also revealed the 3/3A service has also been re-routed for the same reason. Buses will not travel down Barnsley Road and will instead go along Stubbing Lane.

The nature of the vandalism to buses is not known at this time. The diversions will be in place until further notice.

Both First South Yorkshire and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information on the incidents.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more as we get it.