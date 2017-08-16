Buses in Sheffield diverted due to missile-throwing yobs

Buses in Sheffield have been diverted tonight after yobs pelted them with 'objects'.

Travel South Yorkshire said the 75 and 76 services were being diverted for the third night running at Butterthwaite Road, Shiregreen, and buses were instead going via Beck Road.

Posting on line at 9.30pm, the organisation said the move had been made to "safeguard passenger and driver safety" due to "kids throwing objects at buses".