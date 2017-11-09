Buses forced to abandon Sheffield estate route - because of badly parked cars

Buses in a Sheffield suburb have been forced to abandon their usual route - because of badly parked cars.

Passengers awaiting the 81 First service in Stannington have been told that vehicles have been diverted away from the area's Acorn estate this afternoon because of problems with cars parked on the area's winding roads.

A tweet from First South Yorks said: "Bus 81 at Stannington is unable to serve the Acorn estate at all due to badly parked cars. Further update later this afternoon."

The route serves Stannington, Ecclesall and Dore via the City Centre.