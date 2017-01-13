Bus services return to normal after early morning snow in Sheffield

Almost all bus services in Sheffield are now running as normal, after disruption during the snow earlier today.

Only buses serving Fulwood and Bents Green are affected now.

Weston Park in Sheffield this morning

But city firefighters have issued a warning to motorists to take care on the roads.

A number of collisions have been reported today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Snow is falling in parts of the county, making roads slushy and potentially treacherous. Please drive to the conditions, not the limit."

