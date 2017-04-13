Bus passengers and motorists face delays after accident on one of Sheffield's busiest roads

Drivers and bus passengers are being warned of delays following a smash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads this morning.

There has been a road traffic collision on the A61 Chesterfield Road at Meadowhead near the Morrison's supermarket.

The extent of the crash is not known but Travel South Yorkshire has said the accident has occurred on the inbound route into Sheffield and that vehicles are using the bus lane to bypass the scene of the collision.

Stagecoach South Yorkshire has also tweeted that delays are expected to bus services 25, 43, 44 and X17 heading into Sheffield.