Bus involved in crash in Sheffield

A bus has been involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.
Sheffield Council said the crash occurred at the junction of Langsett Road and Normandale Road, Hillsborough, just before 6.30am.
No other details have been released.
A bus has been involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.
Sheffield Council said the crash occurred at the junction of Langsett Road and Normandale Road, Hillsborough, just before 6.30am.
No other details have been released.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.