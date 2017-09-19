Search

Bus involved in crash in Sheffield

A bus has been involved in a collision on Langsett Road this morning
A bus has been involved in a collision on Langsett Road this morning
0
Have your say

A bus has been involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.

Sheffield Council said the crash occurred at the junction of Langsett Road and Normandale Road, Hillsborough, just before 6.30am.

No other details have been released.