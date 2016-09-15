Bus evacuated and road closed in South Yorkshire bomb scare

A bus was evacuated and a road sealed off in a bomb scare, South Yorkshire Police revealed today.

An allegation that a bomb had been placed on a bus in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, was made yesterday afternoon.

The bus was evacuated in Thorne Road and a police cordon was put in place around the vehicle while it was searched.

There was no device found and South Yorkshire Police said there was 'no evidence to suggest that this was a credible threat'.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat to cause an explosion.

He remains in police custody this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called at about 4pm yesterday afternoon to Thorne Road following information received about an alleged bomb threat on a bus.



"The bus was evacuated as a precautionary measure and a cordon put in place while it was searched.



"There was no device found and no evidence to suggest that this was a credible threat.



"A man was arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat to cause an explosion and currently remains in police custody.



"Police investigating the incident are keen to speak to passengers on the bus, in particular a woman who was travelling on the bus with her children.



"Were you on the bus?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.