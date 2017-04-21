Bus breaks down on Supertram tracks in Sheffield

Trams are being held up in Sheffield after a bus broke down on the line.

The First bus is stuck on the Supertram tracks in Middlewood Road, not far from Hillsborough Park.

Trams are currently unable to pass by.

Engineers are at the scene trying to fix the problem with the bus.

