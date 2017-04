A Rotherham road will be closed for five days because of a burst water main.

Station Road, in Kiveton, near to Kiveton Bridge is currently closed in both directions.

The road is expected to remain shut until Wednesday, April 19.

Traffic lights will be introduced while additional works are carried out until Friday, April 21.

Traffic, including 29, 29A, 216 and X5 bus services, is being diverted.