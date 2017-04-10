Burst water main leads to road closure in South Yorkshire

Search

A burst water main has led to a road closure this morning

A burst water main has led to a road closure in South Yorkshire this morning.

Broxholme Lane, close to Doncaster town centre, is closed, with traffic and buses diverted via Market Road and Wheatley Hall Road.

