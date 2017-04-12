Burglary appeal: do you recognise these men?

Police investigating a burglary in South Yorkshire have appealed for help to help identify these men.

Thieves broke into a house in Ravenna Close, Barnsley, on Friday, February 24, and stole goods including electrical equipment, jewellery and cash.

Officers have now released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to in relation to the crime, which happened at around midday.

Anyone who recognises them or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 435 of February 24. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

