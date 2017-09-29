Burglars wanted over spate of break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars are wanted by the police over a spate of break-ins across Sheffield.

This week crooks broke into a house in Greenwood Crescent, Darnall and stole a quad bike and they took cash from a wallet in Dyke Vale Road, Hackenthorpe.

They also stripped lead flashing from properties in Vikinglea Road and Danebrook Close, both in Castlebeck.

A gas meter was stolen from a property on Maltravers Road, Arbourthorne and an unoccupied property in Berners Road, Arbourthorne, was also broken into.

Officers in Sheffield are also investigating a burglary in Ackworth Drive, Tinsley and the theft of cash from a house in Ivy Park Road, Crookes, after a window was forced open.

Jewellery and cash were stolen from a house in Shepperson Road, Hillsborough and computer equipment was taken during a burglary of a multi-occupancy property in Shoreham Street, Highfield.

The raid of a house in Longford Road, Bradway, is under investigation along with the theft of cash cards and mobile phones from a house in Rock Street, Burngreave.

Burglaries have also been reported in Firshill Crescent, Shirecliffe; Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen; Adkins Road, Southey Green; Fox Hill Crescent, Birley Edge and Heather Road, Wincobank.

Officers are also looking for thieves who stole a mountain bike from a shed in Burncross Road, Burncross and BMX bikes from a shed in Creswick Greave, Ecclesfield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.