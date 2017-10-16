Burglars target FOUR properties across Sheffield suburb

Have your say

Burglars targeted four properties across a Sheffield suburb at the weekend.

All of the break-ins happened in the south east of the city.

Burglars sneaked into a home in Manor View, Halfway, through an insecure door at 2.45am on Sunday.

Police said the homeowner's dog woke them and the thief fled empty handed.

Thieves snapped off a lock at a property in Skye Edge Road, Skye Edge, between 11pm on Saturday and 9.20am on Sunday.

They stole electrical items, a watch and keys.

A garage was broken into in City Road, Manor, and a cycle bike stolen sometime between midnight and 6pm on Sunday.

Burglars broke into a shed in Madehurst Road, Heeley, and stole a lawnmower between 6pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.