Burglars strike three times in broad daylight in Sheffield suburb

Burglars struck three times in broad day light targeting homes and vehicles in south east Sheffield.

Thieves stole a small amount of money after breaking the locks to gain entry to a home in Newlands Grove, Hollins End, between 10am and 8pm on Monday, July 3.

Offenders smashed the windows of a van parked in Newstead Way, Birley, and stole a leaf blower yesterday just after noon.

Later that day power tools were taken from a van parked near the Asda in Handsworth at 2pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.