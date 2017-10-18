Burglars steal expensive jewellery from Sheffield family - then spray their home with bleach

A family has been left devastated after callous burglars stole expensive gold jewellery from their home - and then sprayed the property with bleach causing horrendous damage.

Raiders broke into the home in Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, while the occupants were out celebrating a family occasion.

Some of the stolen jewellery.

Burglars stole expensive jewellery including dozens of rings, necklaces, bangles and earrings - some of which are family heirlooms.

And to add insult to injury, they sprayed bleach throughout the home which is believed to be a ploy to cover their tracks so their DNA doesn't show up on forensic tests.

The family has asked not to be identified and requested that we keep out details about how much the stolen jewellery was worth.

But one family member said: "We are all devastated by this and we no longer feel safe in our own home.

"These people are heartless."

The burglars got in by smashing the lock on the front door sometime during the evening on Saturday, October 7.

Once inside they raided bedrooms and stole several necklaces, 10 bangles, 10 earrings and about 20 rings, including a wedding and an engagement ring.

They also took two sets of car keys and an undisclosed amount of money.

They left their mark by spraying bleach throughout three bedrooms and the hallway which ruined clothing, bedding, carpets and other household items.

The family member added: "The police said they had never heard of burglars spraying bleach after a break-in but we think it must be a way for them to stop anything showing up on forensic exams.

"The damage caused was horrendous."

The family has reported the incident to police and installed CCTV at the home.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.