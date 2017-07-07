Burglars raid popular Sheffield butchers' shop

Burglars smashed their way into a popular Sheffield butchers' shop and stole a quantity of meat.

A front panel at Crawshaws on The Moor was smashed overnight and thieves then helped themselves to some of the meat.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It was reported to us just before 6.40am this morning.

"A front panel of the shop has been damaged and offenders unknown have gained entry. A quantity of meat is thought to have been taken."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.