Burglars prowling streets in Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted over a spate of break-ins across Sheffield.

Homes have been targeted on Greengate Road, Ashpool Fold and Flockton Court, all in Woodhouse; Rosamund Drive and Queen Victoria Road, Bradway; Ashbury Drive, Hemsworth; Lister Drive, Basegreen; Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke; Sandby Drive, Gleadless Valley; Rushley Drive, Dore; Norton Park View, Norton; Upper Valley Road, Heeley and Lancing Road, Highfields.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Gun and drugs found in police raid in Sheffield

UPDATE: Police alerted to 'serious' crash in Sheffield

Sheffield schoolboy, 13, missing for a week

Bus services return to normal after early morning snow in Sheffield

Police issue warning over 'suspicious ' man in Sheffield

13 ways to stay lucky today ... Friday 13th!

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE











