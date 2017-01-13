Burglars prowling streets in Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted over a spate of break-ins across Sheffield.
Homes have been targeted on Greengate Road, Ashpool Fold and Flockton Court, all in Woodhouse; Rosamund Drive and Queen Victoria Road, Bradway; Ashbury Drive, Hemsworth; Lister Drive, Basegreen; Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke; Sandby Drive, Gleadless Valley; Rushley Drive, Dore; Norton Park View, Norton; Upper Valley Road, Heeley and Lancing Road, Highfields.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
