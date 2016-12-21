Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield in the run up to Christmas

Police chiefs are warning of an increase in burglaries in South Yorkshire over Christmas.

The force traditionally records an increase in offences over the festive season, with a number reported in Sheffield over recent days.

Break-ins have been reported on Hemper Lane, Greenhill; Glover Road, Totley; Dobcroft Road, Millhouses; Causeway Head Road and Ashfurlong Road, both in Dore.

Investigations are also underway into burglaries in Dalewood Avenue, Abbey Lane and Folds Lane, Beauchief; Derbyshire Lane, Norton; Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley; Bowshaw Close, Batemoor and Chadwick Road at Woodthorpe.

Officers in Rotherham are investigating a raid of a house in Carr Lane, Hooton Levitt.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Burglaries tend to increase over Christmas.

"Always ensure you doors and windows are locked, even if you’re just in the next room.

"Keep valuables and car keys out of view and away from doors and windows.

"If you have a burglar alarm make sure you use it when you go out.

"Don’t advertise on social media that your property is going to be empty over the festive period."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.