Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield

Jewellery, electrical items, tools and a quad bike have been stolen in a spate of burglaries in Sheffield.

Investigations are underway into two burglaries in Darnall after electrical items were stolen from a home in Stovin Gardens when a ground floor window was levered open, and a house in Scarborough Road was raided when the front door was left insecure.

Two raids in Denham Road, Sharrow, were reported to the police over the weekend, with computer equipment stolen from one home and 'various items' from the other.

A quad bike was taken from a shed in Harborough Avenue, Manor and electrical items were stolen during a burglary in Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn.

Police officers are also investigating the theft of fishing tackle and a games console from a house in Smalldale Road, Frecheville; items from a garage in Twitchill Drive, Woodhouse and tools from a garage in Newsham Road, Meersbrook.

Burglars escaped with jewellery after searching homes in Gleadless Road, Gleadless and Meadowhead, in Meadowhead.

Other raids have been reported in Rainbow Avenue, Hackenthorpe; Ridgeway Road, Intake; Kilvington Road, Woodthorpe and Alms Hill Road, Parkhead.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



