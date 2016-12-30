Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield

Bikes and an iPad were among the items stolen in burglaries in Sheffield this week.

The bikes were taken after an integral garage was broken into on Abbeydale Park Rise, Dore and the iPad was stolen during a burglary on Station Road, Woodhouse.

A raid has also been reported on Mansfield Drive, Intake and at business premises on Westfield Centre, Westfield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

