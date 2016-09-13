Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield

Burglars are prowling the streets of Sheffield looking for doors and windows left open.

Over recent days they have broken into homes in Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook; Denham Road, Sharrow Vale; Pomona Street, Sharrow, and Charlotte Road and Edmund Road, both in Highfield.

A house on Meadowhead, in Meadowhead, was broken into when a door was smashed to gain entry.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.







