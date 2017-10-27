Burglars on scooters and motorbikes wanted over house raids in Sheffield

Burglars who raided homes in Sheffield and drove off on scooters and motorbikes are being hunted by the police.

Yesterday afternoon, burglars pulled up outside a house in Alnwick Road, Intake, and drove off with a number of electrical items, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Earlier in the afternoon a home in Hollinsend Road, also in Intake, was broken into and two men on motorbikes were spotted driving off from the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.