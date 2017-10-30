Burglars hunted over spate of break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars have been active in Sheffield - forcing their way into homes across the city.

In one raid yesterday, a BMW was stolen from Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, after the keys were stolen.

Burglaries were also reported yesterday in Rotherham Road, Halfway; Smalldale Road, Frecheville and Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke.

A chainsaw was stolen after a shed was broken into in Challoner Way, Westfield, between midnight on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

Over recent days, burglars have also struck in Hartland Avenue, Beighton and Stradbroke Walk, Stradbroke.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.