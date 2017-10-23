Burglars hunted over spate of break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted by the police over a spate of burglaries in Sheffield.

Cash and electrical items were stolen when a house in Fort Hill Road, Wincobank, was broken into in broad daylight yesterday.

The crook responsible damaged the front door lock to gain entry during the afternoon.

Last night, two bikes and a child's scooter were stolen from a conservatory in Carrville Road, Birley Carr and the night before jewellery was stolen during a raid of a house in

Torksey Road, Shiregreen.

Also on Saturday, a mobile phone and jewellery were stolen from a house in Fox Street, Burngreave and gardening and power tools were taken from a garage in Baxter Drive, Wadsley Bridge.

Investigations are also underway into burglaries Brincliffe Crescent, Brincliffe; City Road, Manor Top; Queen Mary Road, Manor; Handsworth Road, Handsworth; Skelton Lane, Woodhouse and Spring Lane, Arbourthorne.

Homes have also been broken into in Inglewood Avenue and Sothall Green, Beighton; Aughton Drive, Intake; Charnley Close, Ecclesall; Pomona Street, Sharrow and

Batemoor Drive, Batemoor.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.