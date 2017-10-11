Burglars hunted over spate of break-ins across Sheffield

Jewellery, cash, electrical items and food have been stolen in a spate of break-ins across Sheffield.

Over recent days, a watch, cash and and electrical equipment were taken from a house in Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe and cash and jewellery were stolen from Galley Drive, Waterthorpe.

A television and purse went missing during a burglary in Manor Lane, Manor Park; a number of electrical items were stolen from a house in nearby Harborough Drive, Manor and jewellery was taken from a property in Clayton Hollows, Waterthorpe, after a burglar got inside through an insecure bathroom window.

An investigation is underway into the theft of gardening equipment from a shipping container in St Johns Road, Park Hill and officers are looking into the theft of models, cash and an iPad from a house in Cookson Road, Southey Green.

One burglar is also being hunted over the theft of food from a fridge in a house in Yew Lane, Ecclesfield.

The crook broke in through the back door of the property, searched the house and stole food from the kitchen.

Probes are also underway into the theft of cash from homes in Furniss Avenue, Dore; Jenkin Road, Wincobank; Yew Lane, Ecclesfield and Skelton Way, Woodhouse.

Offences have also been reported in Motehall Road, Manor; Delves Avenue, Hackenthorpe; Car Vale Drive, Richmond; Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall; Westwood Road, High Green; Ochre Dike Lane, Waterthorpe; Valentine Road, Sheffield Lane Top and Constable Close, Gleadless Valley.

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.