Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted by the police over a series of break-ins across Sheffield.

On Sunday, the occupants of a house in Kildonan Grove, Birley, returned home to discover that a burglar had got in through a skylight.

Electronic equipment was stolen in the raid.

Overnight on Saturday, two vehicles were stolen after the keys were taken during a burglary in St Albans Close, Lodge Moor.

Homes were also broken into Cleeve Hill Gardens, Waterthorpe; Pond Road, Stannington; Hollins Lane, Rivelin; Dewar Drive, Millhouses and Kirkdale Drive, Handsworth.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.