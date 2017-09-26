Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted by the police over a series of break-ins across Sheffield.
On Sunday, the occupants of a house in Kildonan Grove, Birley, returned home to discover that a burglar had got in through a skylight.
Electronic equipment was stolen in the raid.
Overnight on Saturday, two vehicles were stolen after the keys were taken during a burglary in St Albans Close, Lodge Moor.
Homes were also broken into Cleeve Hill Gardens, Waterthorpe; Pond Road, Stannington; Hollins Lane, Rivelin; Dewar Drive, Millhouses and Kirkdale Drive, Handsworth.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
